New elections unacceptable – OAS

The Organisation of America States (OAS) today made it clear that the idea of a fresh election is “unacceptable” and underscored the need for the declaration of the March 2 Elections to be made using the recount figures.

After the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield presented to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) a report containing fraudulent figures, the OAS in a statement outlined that “there is no justification for his actions.”

“As indicated in our statement in July 10, this confirms that the CEO is acting in bad faith and contrary to the interest of democracy in Guyana,” the OAS said.

OAS Statement:

Respect for the Results of the National Recount is Guyana’s only Democratic Solution

July 11, 2020

The Organization of American States (OAS) notes that the Chief Elections Officer of Guyana, in direct opposition to the instructions of the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission, has submitted a final report which includes data compiled prior to the national recount; data which had already been deemed to be questionable.

There can be no justification for this action. As intimated in our statement of July 10, this confirms that the Chief Elections Officer is acting in bad faith and contrary to the interest of democracy in Guyana.

Let us be very clear – the only democratic solution for Guyana at this time is respect for the results of the national recount. No other figures – neither those prepared prior to the recount, nor those recently invalidated by the Caribbean Court of Justice, nor any others that may be unilaterally devised by the Chief Elections Officer – can have any place in the final determination of results. A new electoral process is also an unacceptable solution.

Article 1 of the Inter-American Democratic Charter states that “The peoples of the Americas have a right to democracy and their governments have an obligation to promote and defend it.” It is past time that the current leaders of Guyana comply with their democratic responsibilities and allow the newly elected government to take its place.

In the coming days, the OAS General Secretariat will report to the OAS Permanent Council on these and other recent developments in Guyana.