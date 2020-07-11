Latest update July 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lust for Power

Jul 11, 2020 Editorial 0

Let us cut to the chase right away. The APNU+AFC coalition will settle for one thing and one outcome only. It is that what it presents is accepted. It is that once that is accepted, that it be declared the winner of the nation’s elections. It is time to cut out all the silliness about in-depth analysis and chess moves and visions, and the rest of that kind of well-meaning nonsense. At least, that is what each new antic of the coalition group, as articulated or postured by willing henchmen, represents, and signifies, in its essence and to the fullest extent.
This is not any longer about the righteous indignation of a political group that has been cheated and robbed blind at the polls and inside of ballot boxes, or one spiritedly pretending to be so grievously injured. Even those pious postures that once earned sympathetic listening and following have dwindled into skeletal brittleness, which crumbles at not the slightest touch, but at the most fleeting of glances. That is the shallowness and dismissiveness, with which each new shaky coalition tactic and development is greeted.
The coalition leader has sacrificed credibility on the altar of expediency. His group must emerge triumphant, regardless of the damage done to his own reputation and the psychological wreckages strewn across the face of this nation. Victory is what paramount, with all else being viewed as acceptable collateral damage. These are the unimaginable and unprecedented brinks to which our local politics drives men and makes unrecognizable misfits of all of us. The primary objective, the bottom-line result, is that electoral success must happen, and if it cannot happen through legitimate efforts and processes, then any other way that works will have to do.
It does not matter who has to be denied. It is of no consequence whatever the sweep and degree international sanction or local pressure or regional opprobrium that is brought to bear. What matters is winning, of not losing, of not surrendering or conceding.
With such a manner of thinking, this intensity of character in leader and advisor and follower, another day and yet more interminable delay does not matter. Along the same vein, it does not count for anything that warnings are uttered, scorn is heaped, and the disreputable becomes an inseparable aspect of any association with and regard for the ranking membership of the coalition, and all the way to the very top.
Another day sacrificed, yet another week wasted, and still another lost weekend looms. In this instance of elections and results and who should be declared to be what and take their place where, these lusts are best reduced to one word: power. It is this lust for power that compels and hurtles towards unfeeling, unthinking, and unblinking delusions. The delusion of having stood for copyrighted falsehoods for so long, that what is of the truthful, what is about integrity and credibility, is discernible no more. There is only one truth: the utter falsehood believed with fanatical devotion: we are triumphant. We will not let go. We must overcome.
Through this mindset is traced and retraced the now all too familiar pattern of interpreting and arguing, of hedging and stonewalling and always with one objective in mind: there is no other way.

Similar Articles

Sports

South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers to begin in October

South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers to begin in October

Jul 11, 2020

Following consultation with the South American member associations, FIFA and CONMEBOL have agreed to postpone the upcoming South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 initially...
Read More
GBA coaches for ABC virtual seminar

GBA coaches for ABC virtual seminar

Jul 11, 2020

Hamid’s Family dominoes commences today

Hamid’s Family dominoes commences today

Jul 11, 2020

For Berbician Jonathon Rampersaud the sky is the limit

For Berbician Jonathon Rampersaud the sky is the...

Jul 09, 2020

GOA and GBA reps donate blood

GOA and GBA reps donate blood

Jul 09, 2020

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month break

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month...

Jul 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Thief in the House!

    Many years ago, I was a guest in the home of a friend. One night, a burglar broke into the house. He came through a side... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019