Lust for Power

Let us cut to the chase right away. The APNU+AFC coalition will settle for one thing and one outcome only. It is that what it presents is accepted. It is that once that is accepted, that it be declared the winner of the nation’s elections. It is time to cut out all the silliness about in-depth analysis and chess moves and visions, and the rest of that kind of well-meaning nonsense. At least, that is what each new antic of the coalition group, as articulated or postured by willing henchmen, represents, and signifies, in its essence and to the fullest extent.

This is not any longer about the righteous indignation of a political group that has been cheated and robbed blind at the polls and inside of ballot boxes, or one spiritedly pretending to be so grievously injured. Even those pious postures that once earned sympathetic listening and following have dwindled into skeletal brittleness, which crumbles at not the slightest touch, but at the most fleeting of glances. That is the shallowness and dismissiveness, with which each new shaky coalition tactic and development is greeted.

The coalition leader has sacrificed credibility on the altar of expediency. His group must emerge triumphant, regardless of the damage done to his own reputation and the psychological wreckages strewn across the face of this nation. Victory is what paramount, with all else being viewed as acceptable collateral damage. These are the unimaginable and unprecedented brinks to which our local politics drives men and makes unrecognizable misfits of all of us. The primary objective, the bottom-line result, is that electoral success must happen, and if it cannot happen through legitimate efforts and processes, then any other way that works will have to do.

It does not matter who has to be denied. It is of no consequence whatever the sweep and degree international sanction or local pressure or regional opprobrium that is brought to bear. What matters is winning, of not losing, of not surrendering or conceding.

With such a manner of thinking, this intensity of character in leader and advisor and follower, another day and yet more interminable delay does not matter. Along the same vein, it does not count for anything that warnings are uttered, scorn is heaped, and the disreputable becomes an inseparable aspect of any association with and regard for the ranking membership of the coalition, and all the way to the very top.

Another day sacrificed, yet another week wasted, and still another lost weekend looms. In this instance of elections and results and who should be declared to be what and take their place where, these lusts are best reduced to one word: power. It is this lust for power that compels and hurtles towards unfeeling, unthinking, and unblinking delusions. The delusion of having stood for copyrighted falsehoods for so long, that what is of the truthful, what is about integrity and credibility, is discernible no more. There is only one truth: the utter falsehood believed with fanatical devotion: we are triumphant. We will not let go. We must overcome.

Through this mindset is traced and retraced the now all too familiar pattern of interpreting and arguing, of hedging and stonewalling and always with one objective in mind: there is no other way.