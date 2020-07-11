Lowenfield submits report using Mingo’s fraudulent numbers

Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield submitted his final report to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), using the fraudulent numbers concocted by controversial Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo.

Lowenfield was ordered by the Chair, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh for the third time to submit his report using the figures from the Recount, but the CEO, instead, defied the Chair’s orders once again, and sent his report to the Commission with the alternate false figures.

In his new report, Lowenfield put the total valid votes cast as 475,118; giving 236,777 votes to the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change Coalition and 229,330 votes to the People’s Progressive Party.

Those figures give the Coalition the 33-seat majority in Parliament with 31 going to the PPP while the third-party joinder, A New And United Guyana, the Liberty and Justice Party and The New Movement received one seat.

Mostly notable in Lowenfield’s report were the figures for District Four, the exact same figures declared by Clairmont Mingo on March 13th. Kaieteur News has reported extensively on how Mingo’s figures were deliberately inflated in favour of the David Granger coalition.

The recount figures, however, show a win for the PPP with 233,336 valid votes while 217,920 valid votes went to the Coalition. A total of 560,362 valid votes were cast.

With the recount figures, the PPP would have 33 seats in Parliament, the Coalition 31, with the two-party joinder retaining their single seat.