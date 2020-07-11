Lowenfield gives Commission new report not reflecting recount results

Latest update July 11th, 2020 4:23 PM
Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield submitted to the Guyana Elections Commission earlier today another report as requested by the Chair, however that report, according to opposition Commissioner Sase Gunraj did not reflect the results of the recount.
Gunraj told the media that the CEO and the government nominated Commissioners did not show up to the meeting, hence the quorum could not have been met.
Instead, what Lowenfield did was send the final report to the Commission containing the alternate numbers.
That report shows a win for the APNU+AFC Coalition.
Lowenfield’s actions today, according to Gunraj represents a clear “eye pass” to the Commission.
The Commission is expected to meet in the next 24 hours to decide on a way forward.
Jul 11, 2020Following consultation with the South American member associations, FIFA and CONMEBOL have agreed to postpone the upcoming South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 initially...
Jul 11, 2020
Jul 11, 2020
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 08, 2020
Here was a prediction of mine in response to what David Hinds would say when he replied to my criticism of opportunistically... more
Many years ago, I was a guest in the home of a friend. One night, a burglar broke into the house. He came through a side... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]