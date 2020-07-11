Lowenfield gives Commission new report not reflecting recount results

Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield submitted to the Guyana Elections Commission earlier today another report as requested by the Chair, however that report, according to opposition Commissioner Sase Gunraj did not reflect the results of the recount.

Gunraj told the media that the CEO and the government nominated Commissioners did not show up to the meeting, hence the quorum could not have been met.

Instead, what Lowenfield did was send the final report to the Commission containing the alternate numbers.

That report shows a win for the APNU+AFC Coalition.

Lowenfield’s actions today, according to Gunraj represents a clear “eye pass” to the Commission.

The Commission is expected to meet in the next 24 hours to decide on a way forward.