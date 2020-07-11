Guyana records four new cases as COVID-19 reaches Region 8

Latest update July 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health yesterday reported four new COVID-19 cases in Guyana, bringing the total number to 290 for persons who have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus
According to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, Region Eight is the newest region to report a positive case.
As a result, she said, nine out of ten regions now have coronavirus cases. She said that the death toll remains at 16 and the total number of persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has reduced to six.
Dr. Boyle also highlighted that a total of 134 persons have recovered from the virus and the total number of active cases have decreased a little to 140. Nevertheless, she told Guyanese that Guyana’s cases are still on the increase and admonished them to adhere to the precautions.
The DCMO went on to make reference to a study conducted by the Public Health Ministry and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).
The study revealed that Guyanese fears of becoming infected by Covid-19 have decreased significantly from 81.6% to 53.5% with a significant number of persons reporting their unwillingness to give up their daily practices and adhere to guidelines provided by health authorities.
