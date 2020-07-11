GBA coaches for ABC virtual seminar

Latest update July 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has selected five coaches to participate in a virtual seminar to be run by the Americas Boxing Confederation (ABC).
The seminar will commence at 2:00pm today, July 11, and will be conducted by Jose Laureno of Puerto Rico. The main topic is returning to training after the pandemic.
Three Star coaches Terrence Poole MS and Sebert Blake will be joined by Orlon Rogers, Clive Atwell and Joseph Murray.
ABC vice president and president of the GBA Steve Ninvalle were tasked with organising the participation of the English-speaking Caribbean. Ninvalle said that this region will be represented by over 80 coaches from 15 countries.
