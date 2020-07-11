Four political parties demand Lowenfield to be fired

Latest update July 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), The Citizenship Initiative (TCI), The New Movement (TNM) as well as the United Republican Party (URP), have called for the immediate dismissal of Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, following a plethora of actions from him aimed at further delaying and hindering the electoral process.In four separate statements to the press last evening, the four smaller parties made their frustration known with the electoral proceedings, as one party even related that the country is being held hostage by Lowenfield through his reluctance to comply with instructions from his superior.
Jul 11, 2020Following consultation with the South American member associations, FIFA and CONMEBOL have agreed to postpone the upcoming South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 initially...
Jul 11, 2020
Jul 11, 2020
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 08, 2020
Here was a prediction of mine in response to what David Hinds would say when he replied to my criticism of opportunistically... more
Many years ago, I was a guest in the home of a friend. One night, a burglar broke into the house. He came through a side... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]