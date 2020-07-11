Bingo and Lolo balla run out

Dem boys nah hear from de Bingo man fuh some time. Even though he name calling all de time. De man missing in action. Is like de man gone underground. Dem boys wan believe dat de Rigadier hiding he in de basement. Or underneath he bed.

Dem boys hear how de Bingo man friend, de Lolo man, geh given a order fuh produce de election report by 2pm yesterday. De Iron Lady stop play. She getting serious now. She putting down she foot and it is wan heavy foot.

Dem boys hear a story dat de Claw-dette yesterday tell he to get it done by 11am today.

De Lolo, trembling, ask she: “Yuh want it in English or Creolese?”

De Lolo man renege and nah produce de report when de clock strike two yesterday. He seh he need clarity. Dem boys seh is more than clarity he want. Dem boys wan know if he bin school pon Sunday alone mek he nah understand.

If dem boys ask dem grandchild fuh guh and bring a glass a water, dem child gon understand. But de Lolo man nah understand wha de Iron Lady tell he. Dem boys wan know if he bin need mo clarity why he didn’t submit he letter since morning rather than mek people come fuh de meeting fuh discuss why he nah submit he report.

He wasting a lot of big people time. But old people say time longer than twine and de Lolo man running out of balla. De Iron Lady nah mekkin’ joke. She immediately tell he dat wha she seh before stands. She tell he dat he gat until today fuh submit de report.

Dem boys hear through the grapevine, she also tell Lolo that she looking for a man who can be loyal to she the way he loyal to the Coalition.

Talk half and wait fuh see who gon get knack off fuss.