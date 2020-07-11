Latest update July 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Bandit jumps fence, steals cellphones from house with “stick”

Jul 11, 2020

Security cameras captured a bandit scaling a fence and using a piece of stick to remove cell phones from the bottom flat of a two-storey house.
The robbery recorded on the footage took place at around 04:00 hrs on Friday last at a house in 1st Field Section B, South Sophia.
After scaling the fence, the bandit searched around and noticed an open window on the bottom flat, approaching the window and peeking inside. He then located a piece of stick nearby and used it to pull something closer to him. When the object was within his reach, he grabbed and exited the yard immediately.
At sunrise when the occupants awoke, they realized that their cellphones were missing. The phones were left on a table that was positioned close to the open window.

 

