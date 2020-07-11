Bail granted for Plaisance woman accused of killing husband

Twenty-five -year-old Melissa Playter, a mother of three of 41 Prince William Street, Plaisance East Coast Demerara, who is accused of killing her reputed husband in December 2018, was yesterday granted $300,000, High Court bail by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.

The condition of the bail is for the accused to lodge her passport. However, it was explained to the Court that the deceased allegedly burned Playter’s travel document when she tried to leave him. After spending more than a year on remand for the offence, two non-governmental organizations were able to raise the bail money for Playter.

The CEO of You Are Not Alone (YANA) Foundation, Melissa Atwell and Women and Gender Equality Commissioner, Vanda Radik earlier this year embarked on a campaign to raise funds to secure Playter’s pretrial liberty via a bail application to the High Court which was yesterday granted. As such, they were able to secure donations of over $700,000.

Playter was charged in December 2018 for the murder of Victor Roberts, the father of her youngest child. However, with the help of her then attorney Sanjeev Datadin, the charge was reduced to manslaughter.

Playter made her first appearance in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Alisha George on December 5, 2018. Playter was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which stated that on December 2, 2018, at 41 Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, she murdered Victor Roberts, 38.

According to information on the day in question, Playter and Roberts had an argument at their residence when she became annoyed and stabbed Roberts, once, to the region of the heart with a knife.

Roberts fell to the ground and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was then reported and Playter was arrested.