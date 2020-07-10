Rigadier dem gat one more court to go to

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys hear how de HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See looking fuh a higher court fuh appeal de CCJ decision.

Dem boys know wheh dem should go. Is only one court lef fuh dem.

It named Palm Court and according to dem odder boys, de Coalition can hire two top notch Russian lawyers – Smirnoff and Ivanoff.

You don’t have to ask who gun be de lead local counterpart counsel at Palm Court. De same man wha seh ta-ta nah mean goodbye.

De CCJ nah pull no punches Wednesday. Dem talk dem story plain and straight. Dem tell it logically.

Dem judges, all five of dem, seh unanimously how de Court of Appeal decision nah valid, nah because it appealable but because de Court of Appeal nah had jurisdiction to hear de case in de fuss place.

Therefore since dem nah supposed to hear de case, dem decision nah valid.

Dem also seh de Constitution mean wha it seh and it seh wha it mean.

Dat mean if you nah know what it seh, just find out wha it mean and if you nah know what it mean find out wha it seh.

De CCJ talk how when de Court of Appeal mek them decision, is like them invite de Chief Elections Officer fuh undertake something which he nah gat no authority fuh do.

Rigadier, formerly known as Soulja Bai, also confused by de decision.

He talking about coercive orders. Dem boys want remind everybody wha old people does talk. Dem seh when yuh go into de square ring, yuh must be able fuh stand up and tek yuh licks like a man.

If you can’t stand up and tek yuh licks like a man, then you must stay at home and play dolly house.

Talk half and lef de other half fuh GEE-CUM.