Latest update July 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Respect CCJ’s ruling – CARICOM Chair, Ralph Gonsalves

Jul 10, 2020 News 0

The newly appointed Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, has called on stakeholders to respect the verdict of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and allow the conclusion of Guyana’s four- month long electoral process.

CARCIOM Chair Ralph Gonsalves

“The Caribbean Community welcomes the progress towards the finalization of the electoral process in Guyana following the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Wednesday 8 July. The Community calls on all stakeholders to respect the ruling of the CCJ, Guyana’s final court of appeal,” Gonsalves said in a statement last evening.
He pointed out that accordingly, the Court’s ruling should lead to a declaration by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) of the results of the General and Regional Elections held on March 2, 2020 “without further delay”.
“Indeed, the CCJ in the summary judgment aptly stated: It has been four months since the elections were held and the country has been without a Parliament for well over a year. No one in Guyana would regard this to be a satisfactory state of affairs. We express the fervent hope that there would quickly be a peaceable restoration of normalcy,” the CARICOM Chair said.
The CCJ in its ruling on Wednesday said that since it has the jurisdiction to hear the Jagdeo, Ali, et al case, it has the jurisdiction to invalidate the report of Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, where he sought to invalidate 115,844 valid votes, and same was done.
As such the Commission is slated to meet today, where the CEO is expected to present another report – this time, using the valid figures from the National Recount.
Those figures show a win for the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) at the March 2 Elections with 233, 336 valid votes while the incumbent APNU+AFC Coalition attained 217,920 valid votes.
The CARICOM Chair also commended the “continuing patience and calm of the people of Guyana” and called on all stakeholders to “respect the rule of law”.

Similar Articles

Sports

For Berbician Jonathon Rampersaud the sky is the limit

For Berbician Jonathon Rampersaud the sky is the limit

Jul 09, 2020

…. Despite some early set backs By Sean Devers Arguable the best U-17 cricketer in the Ancient County of Berbice, Jonathon Rampersaud is a genuine all-rounder who bats left-handed and is a crafty...
Read More
GOA and GBA reps donate blood

GOA and GBA reps donate blood

Jul 09, 2020

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month break

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month...

Jul 08, 2020

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected families

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected...

Jul 07, 2020

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County leg-spinner Sammy Boodhoo

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County...

Jul 07, 2020

GOA urging members to donate blood

GOA urging members to donate blood

Jul 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Leadership on leave

    The title of this column is borrowed aptly from the title of an editorial in yesterday’s edition of the Kaieteur News.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019