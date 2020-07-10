Rapist sent behind bars for 26 years

A thirty- one year old man from Tabatinga, Lethem has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for rape.

Nick Skeete called ‘Shatta’ or ‘Jason Blair,’ was found guilty of raping a 20-old-year-old female, last March.

Skeete was on trial for the crime committed between July 8 and 9, 2016, along with two other accused, Harold Anderson and John Lee Edmond.

According to facts of the case presented by State Prosecutor, Teriq Mohamed, Skeete along with the two other men pounced on the victim as she was waiting on a taxi to get home.

Skeete and the other men reportedly dragged the woman in a swampy area and raped her. However, following a trial in the High Court last March, a mixed panel of jurors found Skeete guilty of the crime and acquitted the two other men.

He was scheduled to be sentenced yesterday following the reading of a probation report which was requested by his lawyer, Ravindra Mohabir.

The report was read out loud during the virtual hearing yesterday. The Probation Officer provided the court with insight of Skeete’s life and upbringing as well as his feelings as it relates to the crime he committed.

According to the report, Skeete maintained that he was innocent of the crime and believes he was being set up.

The man reportedly told the probation officer that he felt powerless against those who were framing him.

The officer said that the victim on the other hand suffered a horrendous, bestial attack which resulted in serious mental trauma.

The woman reportedly became withdrawn and fearful of men after the rape; she fled her home in Lethem and moved to Brazil.

In arriving at an appropriate sentence for Skeete, Judge Barlow started at a base of 27 years, to which she added on three years for aggravating factors.

She later deducted three years 10 months and four days from the 30 years sentence due to the time that the accused had spent in custody before his trial.

The deduction brought the sentence to a total of 26 years.