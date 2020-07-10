Lowenfield fails to submit report

Latest update July 10th, 2020 11:54 AM
– seeks ‘clarification’ on Chair’s directives
Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield has failed to submit his final report to the Guyana Elections Commission.
The CEO was instructed by the GECOM Chair, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh to submit his report today at 2pm.
However, instead of submitting his report as instructed, Lowenfield wrote a letter to Chair, seeking “clarification” on her directives.
Please see below the letter from the CEO to the GECOM Chair.
