Lowenfield claims he received death threat, leaves GECOM HQ

Commissioner Bibi Shadick has informed reporters that Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has left GECOM after claiming he received a death threat.

He continues to make excuses to avoid submitting a report on the results of the elections, as per the instruction of the Chair, Justice Claudette Singh.

Shadick said that the Chair has opted to write Lowenfield further, on the position that her instruction was very clear.

As Justice Singh informed him of this, it is at this point that he gave this excuse and left GECOM.

A meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 11 am tomorrow.