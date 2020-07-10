GECOM Chair tells Lowenfield her request for recount report stands – Submit by 11am tomorrow

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chair, Justice Claudette Singh has written Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield to inform him that her July 9 request for a report of the results of the Elections, based on the recount figures, stands.

Lowenfield had claimed he wanted clarity on her request.

The Chair has given Lowenfield a deadline of 11 am tomorrow.