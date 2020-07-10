GECOM Chair calls on mischief makers to desist from spreading misinformation

The Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) earlier today urged persons spreading misinformation about the workings of the electoral agency to desist from doing so.

One such instance is a recent tape being circulated, purporting to be a conversation between the Chair and a GECOM staffer.

“In this regard,” Justice Singh said, “I wish to emphatically state that I do not have knowledge of any such conversation nor am I involved in any plot to ensure any particular party is declared the winner of the 2020 elections. There has been a transparent process to count the votes and the legal process has taken its course. There is absolutely no need for manipulation.”

She said that such allegations are unlawfully designed to peddle mischief in an already tensed and charged political environment.

She urged stakeholders to work to maintain and environment of peace, trust and stability.