COVID-19 cases increase by 2 – recovery now at 46 percent

The total number of COVID-19 cases Guyana has recorded is now 286 with 125 recoveries. In institutional isolation there are 145 active cases, with 19 persons in institutional quarantine, and six persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). COVID related deaths remain at 16.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, data collection shows that Region One is currently managing 69 percent of all active cases. It was also pointed out that 46 percent of all positive cases have recovered thus far and six percent of all infected cases have died.

Further, a survey conducted by the Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with UNICEF has indicated that respondents from all 10 administrative regions have indicated that the level of fear of becoming infected with COVID-19 has decreased from 81.6 percent to 53.5 percent over a period of four weeks; 30 percent of respondents reported that they are unwilling to give up their daily practice and adhere to guidelines provided.

Over 70 percent of respondents indicated that they wear a mask when out in public while 58 percent of respondents indicated that they observe the six feet social distancing as per the guidelines. Additionally, 76 percent of the respondents indicated that they wash or sanitize their hands frequently.

Addressing the survey in the daily update, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, said “30 percent of you are unwilling to give up your freedoms in order to adhere to the guidelines that could save your life. At the same time, 70 percent of us have made the sacrifice for ourselves and fellow man. Guys, get with the programme! Where is your regard for the lives of others? The majority of you are indeed observing the protocols and so it’s just for the few stragglers to join the band wagon.”

She added that the Ministry continues to witness the misuse of the facemask. The DCMO reminded that “the mask is needed for your protection as well as the protection of those around you. It helps to prevent those tiny droplets from infecting you and those around. Further, it does not work in isolation; it must be supported with practicing physical distancing and hand washing.”

“I wish to discuss our children who I see riding the minibuses, completing errands for parents in the shops, market or stores without the protection of a mask. In some instances, parents are protected, children not so. Please remember that our assets for the future are our children. We do not wish to put them at risk, so if you plan on sending them to the shop or market, please ensure that they are appropriately attired with a face mask,” she added.

Meanwhile, Region One remains the country’s hotspot for COVID-19 with a total of 75 active cases, according to the Region’s Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Steven Cheefoon.

He said, so far the Region has recorded 74 cases in Moruca, nine in Mabaruma with a total of six recoveries.

Dr. Cheefoon related too that the Region is coping well and is able to manage all of its cases. Moruca is currently on a full lockdown since it is the country’s epicenter for the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, the total number of cases is 11,669,259 with 539,906 deaths.