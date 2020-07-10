Citizenship Initiative calls for swift end to Guyana’s electoral process

The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) has called for a swift end to Guyana’s four month long electoral process, citing that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has delivered a timely ruling clearing the way for a declaration.

“Guyana needs it. The people of Guyana need it. Now that the apex court of Guyana has definitely ruled on the way forward, it is quite clear what needs to be done,” TCI said in a statement.

The Commission was slated to meet yesterday at 1:30 pm but this meeting was postponed after the government nominated Commissioners requested time to “study” the ruling by the CCJ.

TCI noted with “grave concern” the decision taken by the GECOM, to facilitate what they said was “yet another request to delay the timely and lawful conclusion of Guyana’s electoral process.”

The party pointed to the excerpt of the CCJ ruling which said “It has been four months since the Elections were held and the country has been without a Parliament for well over a year. No one in Guyana would regard this as a satisfactory state of affairs. We express the fervent hope that there would be a peaceful restoration of normalcy. Now, the law must run its course.”

With this in mind, TCI noted that “GECOM, and the people of Guyana have bent over backwards enough” and that the Commission “needs to act now” to bring the electoral process to a finality.

“We as Guyanese need to work together to take this nation forward and this can only be achieved if we remain a nation that respects the laws that govern the land,” the party added.

“We respectfully request that Madame Chair, Justice Claudette Singh (Ret’d), does everything in her power to bring this election to its swift conclusion and allow Guyana to breathe,” TCI concluded.