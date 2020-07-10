Anatomy of a fix

The devoted political partisans around must be the only people in the world, who lack the gifts of seeing, analyzing, and coming to a place of levelheaded understanding. That is, of understanding what is wrong, what is so blatant, that to minimize or pretend reduces one to not only aiding and abetting, but to no less than a criminal conspirator. This is what it took a man invited from Canada to provide an outline and timeline that speak toward the constant attempts at sabotaging Guyana’s electoral process for the worst of crooked ends.

The picture painted was compliments of, Selwyn Pieters, Esq., the Guyana Bar Association observer invited from Canada, who provided a continuing picture of what was afoot, and as occurred on Wednesday, March 4th at the Ashmin’s Building on High Street. This location served as GECOM’s Media Center, and our caption captures what unfolded, “New details emerge about Clairmont Mingo’s fraudulent declaration” (KN July 8). From the graphic eyewitness canvas sketched, all Guyanese-regardless of their political persuasions and prejudices-are presented with the first episode from that day of what has since served as the introduction to the farce to which Elections 2020 has been condemned. It is of the comedy cum fantasy now full out tragedy that has become an inseparable part of this nation’s current elections.

From 11 o’clock onwards on March 4th, there was readiness by the planners to set things right with the elections, according to their way(s) with one final premeditated outcome in mind: victory by any method, no matter the heinous nature of what had to be done, since nothing was off the table. It just had to be victory at any cost, regardless of the price that had to be paid in either the potential ruination of personal reputation, or serious problems before the bar of justice, or record left to history. There was no price too steep, nothing beyond the pale of consideration, for this is the fanatical devotion to the suicidal that is so much a part of the partisan warfare undertaken by the willing and the unscrupulous.

There was the creative, with a report of the first casualty: the sickening of Returning Officer Mingo, and the earlier sick call of his deputy. In regular activities, this happens all the time, and sometimes at the most crucial of times. But what was happening raises questions today, as to whether sickness was the first attempt at buying time through delay. According to eyewitness Pieters, the political brass came and congregated inside the building, but the media was locked out. At this sensitive moment, when the first clashing claims of victory were already voiced by both sides, the decision was made to block the media from reporting on developments, which had to be done secondhand.

Then, legal SoPs were replaced by “an unverified spreadsheet system”, and later that same day, two workers attached to GECOM became unwell and were unable to continue. This was the first revealing day, and it was all bad, most unpromising, if not sinister, as to what was ahead. The creative now took a new twist with determined efforts by the CEO to insert replacements so-called ‘trusted’ replacements.

These charades continued on Thursday with people feeling unwell or tired BUT removing computer and flash drive used in the official tabulation. Unwell and tired BUT sticking around out of sight and engaged in what could only be deemed as suspicious relative to flash drive(s) removed. Workers were so tired that they could not function anymore BUT found energy and doggedness to insist on remaining and working outside of the scrutiny of those approved to observe every step of the proceedings.

It does not take any stroke of genius to recognize that many minds at many levels were at work from the beginning to thwart the will of the people, and in many perverse ways. They are of the many hands that make for much magic (as witnessed), more mysteries (since introduced), and mostly with a monstrous outcome envisioned (now obvious).

The story of that first week is of the continually innovative, the willfully blind; and the completely compromised. Devoted exclusively to one ending only: coalition victory no matter what.