Western diplomats meet Foreign Affairs Minister to discuss ‘mutual interest’

The Western country diplomats met yesterday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, reportedly stressing the need for adherence to results of the recount.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, meeting with the diplomats yesterday.

Present at the meeting were High Commissioner of Canada, Lilian Chatterjee; High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, Greg Quinn; Ambassador of the United States, Sarah-Ann Lynch; and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union (EU), Fernando Ponz Cantó.
The meeting would have come hours before a critical ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice which struck down a Court of Appeal majority decision on the March 2 elections. There has been increasing calls from local and international organisations, and a number of countries including from the A, B, C and EU countries to get the issue over and done with.
Late last month, the countries had noted in a statement that the report of the CARICOM observer team for the recount of the votes. It was pointed out then that the observers had said that, “nothing we witnessed warrants a challenge to the inescapable conclusion that the recount results are acceptable and should constitute the basis of the declaration of results of the March 2, 2020 elections.”
The diplomats had also said that elections results are long overdue and that they recognize the patience and peacefulness displayed by the people of Guyana: “Pending the outcome of the appeal by the CCJ, we trust GECOM to meet the constitutional duty to issue a declaration on the basis of the results of the recount as confirmed by CARICOM, to ensure the democratic choice of the people fulfilled.”
Yesterday, the Ministry did not disclose much detail about the meeting except to say that there were discussions about “areas of mutual interest to their respective states”.

 

New 2019