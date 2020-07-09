Western diplomats meet Foreign Affairs Minister to discuss ‘mutual interest’

Latest update July 9th, 2020 12:48 AM
The Western country diplomats met yesterday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, reportedly stressing the need for adherence to results of the recount.
Present at the meeting were High Commissioner of Canada, Lilian Chatterjee; High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, Greg Quinn; Ambassador of the United States, Sarah-Ann Lynch; and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union (EU), Fernando Ponz Cantó.
The meeting would have come hours before a critical ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice which struck down a Court of Appeal majority decision on the March 2 elections. There has been increasing calls from local and international organisations, and a number of countries including from the A, B, C and EU countries to get the issue over and done with.
Late last month, the countries had noted in a statement that the report of the CARICOM observer team for the recount of the votes. It was pointed out then that the observers had said that, “nothing we witnessed warrants a challenge to the inescapable conclusion that the recount results are acceptable and should constitute the basis of the declaration of results of the March 2, 2020 elections.”
The diplomats had also said that elections results are long overdue and that they recognize the patience and peacefulness displayed by the people of Guyana: “Pending the outcome of the appeal by the CCJ, we trust GECOM to meet the constitutional duty to issue a declaration on the basis of the results of the recount as confirmed by CARICOM, to ensure the democratic choice of the people fulfilled.”
Yesterday, the Ministry did not disclose much detail about the meeting except to say that there were discussions about “areas of mutual interest to their respective states”.
Jul 09, 2020…. Despite some early set backs By Sean Devers Arguable the best U-17 cricketer in the Ancient County of Berbice, Jonathon Rampersaud is a genuine all-rounder who bats left-handed and is a crafty...
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 08, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
It was obvious, even to a moron, the APNU and AFC were trying to intimidate the EU Ambassador, American Ambassador, Canadian... more
The outcome of the elections of 2nd March 2020 will not be decided today by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ); it will... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]