Suspect killed after shootout with police

Dispute over horse…

A suspect who was being hunted for the murder of a 36-year-old employee of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), Andre Easton, died yesterday after being shot by police who went to arrest him.

The confrontation between the 32-year-old suspect, Keron Mark Adams, and the lawmen took place at around 13:45hrs yesterday at Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police said that its ranks received information that Adams was hiding at a location in Mocha.

Ranks then made their way to the location in their bid to apprehend the alleged murderer.

When the officers arrived, Adams saw them first and immediately whipped out a handgun.

In an attempt to avoid being captured, Adams began firing at the police. Ranks retaliated by returning fire.

Wounded, the suspect fell to the ground.

Ranks picked up Adams, seized his weapon and rushed him to Diamond Diagnostic Centre. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

A few hours later, Adams succumbed while receiving treatment.

On Tuesday last, it was alleged that Adams killed his victim, Andre Easton, of Lot TKR Dam ‘C’ Sophia over a dispute of a horse at 10th Field, South Sophia.

Sources detailed that the Easton was slain for failing to remove his horse from the suspect’s property.

The suspect’s wife had confronted Easton on Monday about tying the horse in front of their home. An argument occurred between the two and the woman related the matter to her husband (suspect).

The suspect took out his gun and ordered Easton to remove the horse or be killed.

Easton willingly obeyed and moved his horse a little further away.

However, it seems that this was not enough and Easton was murdered the following day when he returned to feed his horse.

Eyewitnesses said that the suspect walked up to Easton and appeared to have confronted him before shots rang out. They claimed that the suspect took out a handgun and fired at his victim three times. The victim reportedly turned and tried to run away but collapsed a short distance away.

The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle. The matter was reported and the police had begun the hunt for the suspect.

Details later emerged that the suspect was no stranger to the law and was only recently released from prison after serving time for car-jacking and multiple armed robberies.

Nevertheless, angry residents who saw what had transpired decided to take matters into their own hands and torched the suspect’s wooden home.

They had even attacked his mother who was reportedly had to be rescued by police.