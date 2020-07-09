Stupid, ignorant politicians who think they can intimidate the world

It was obvious, even to a moron, the APNU and AFC were trying to intimidate the EU Ambassador, American Ambassador, Canadian High Commissioner, British High Commissioner, Former Jamaica PM, Bruce Golding; former Barbados PM, Owen Arthur; current CARICOM prime ministers, Ralph Gonsalves and Mia Mottely and two days ago, the Caribbean Court of Justice judges.

It was not only the leaders of APNU and AFC that were trying scare tactics on the actors identified above. They had their surrogates three of which became infamous for their defence of rigged elections – David Hinds, Henry Jeffery and Lincoln Lewis. More on these surrogates later, especially the mediocre, propagandistic scholarship of Jeffrey.

Let us see what happened after these bullying attacks were employed. Yesterday, Britain, the EU, Canada and the US reaffirmed their commitment to the result of the CARICOM recount. So the bully boys didn’t frighten these people. The APNU+AFC leaders and their surrogates got their misguided supporters to defy the danger of CIVID-19 and stage picket exercises in which derogatory words about the CCJ were scrawled on their placards. They also took out a full page advertisement in the Trinidadian Guardian in which they hoped to scare the CCJ jurists.

The CCJ ruled yesterday against them. What kind of ignoramuses dwells within the sand castles of the APNU+AFC? Why these 10th rate banana republic autocrats from a 10th rate Third World country feel that they can use fear tactics against the ambassadors of some of the major powers in the world? Putridity and fetidity are mild words to use for such behavioural display. There have to be more relevant nouns.

All eyes from today should be on one particular commissioner, the so-called Rodneyite, Desmond Trotman. Remember Trotman wrote an epistle in the papers two weeks ago in which he informed Guyanese that when David Granger was smitten by him and asked him to serve as a GECOM Commissioner, his party, the WPA issued a statement congratulating him and stated that it will not support rigged elections. Trotman and the WPA are barefaced creatures whose shamelessness since March 4 when Mingo became Dracula is on show for the world to see.

But let us try to see with Trotman. After all the man said he thinks he is acting in a way that Walter Rodney would approve. Well the CCJ has ruled that GECOM itself and Lowenfield cannot alter the CARICOM recount. Only the courts through a successful election petition can do so.

So we have now come to the end of Desmond Trotman’s buffoonery. Guyana’s final court of appeal has ruled that the CARICOM recount must be adhered to by Lowenfield. So what Guyanese are expecting is that when GECOM meets Lowenfield must present the vote count as cleared and pronounced upon by the CARICOM team.

This should bring an end to the psychosis that Trotman and his colleagues helped contribute to since March 4. So what Guyanese are predicting is that there is going to be a statutory meeting of the GECOM within days. Now here is what I predict will happen. When the meeting is called, Trotman and the other two PNC commissioners (don’t let Trotman fool you, he is a de jure and de facto PNC commissioner) will not turn up.

Claudette Singh will summon another meeting in which you don’t need a quorum. Only Trotman from the PNC side will turn up. Why? Because he says he does not involve himself in rigged elections. The four commissioners and Singh will then instruct Lowenfield to submit a report for the votes allotted in the CARICOM recount.

Now reads this. I am afraid, I am just being provocative. Lowenfield isn’t going to turn up. Remember he submitted his report that he said was based on the judgement of the two Court of Appeal judges two days after that ruling. Well, will he do the same now that the CCJ has ruled? The answer is no. Lowenfield isn’t going to show up. And Trotman is no Rodneyite. Trotman is a PNC commissioner deeply involved in the plot.

So my bet is that this thing is not over by a long way. Trotman and his two other plotting PNC commissioners will not adhere to the CCJ ruling. Lowenfield will disappear. The PNC and the AFC will remain in office and they will cite some legal technicality. That route will take us to court again. My advice to Guyanese is not to expand their optimistic smiles. These riggers aren’t going anywhere. They will have to be forced out. They will eventually be forced out. I hope I am wrong but you are dealing with monsters.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)