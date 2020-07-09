Single mother pleads with public for assistance after freak storm leaves her homeless

A 47-year-old single mother of four from Berbice is pleading with the public for assistance after heavy winds and rain completely destroyed her home on Wednesday morning.

Roopranie Latchminarine, of Section B, 67 Village told Kaieteur News that the incident occurred during the wee hours of the morning. She revealed that at the time of the incident, she was at home with her youngest son.

“Me and me son been sleeping when the big rain started falling and the breeze been blowing hard when all I hear is crack crack,” Latchminarine recalled.

The distressed woman noted that after hearing the loud sound, her son quickly got up to investigate when he discovered that the house had fallen off of its supporting beams damaging all of her belongings in the process.

Latchminarine said that she depends on public assistance for survival since she is unable to work for a living due to a medical condition. The woman noted that her eldest son, now deceased, was the main breadwinner of the home after her husband died some 13 years ago.

“After me big son died, I had to depend on the public assistance but now that my small son is about to finish school, I don’t know what I will do,” the woman stated.

Latchminarine is requesting assistance in any form from the public since she has no place to live or any other source of income. She noted that her youngest son, 17-year-old Romel Richard, is set to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations on July 17. She explained that although she is very saddened at what took place, she is grateful that she and her son escaped with no injuries. Persons desirous of assisting can contact them on mobile # 592-602-4571.