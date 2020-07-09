Police thwart arson attempt on Suddie Magistrate’s Court

Police ranks attached to the Suddie Police Station, on the Essequibo Coast, managed to control and put out a fire that was set in the Suddie Magistrates Court earlier this morning.

Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, the fire was set sometime around 4:00 hrs this morning. Reports are that the perpetrators used a chisel to pry open the back door of the courtroom, which is located at the upper flat of the building.

Based on information sourced by this publication, a carpet was soaked in kerosene and then used to start the fire. In the blaze, the Magistrate’s chair was completely burnt out, and the prisoners dock was partially destroyed.

Police ranks said that they heard a loud sound, after which they saw smoke emanating from the courtroom. Officers gained swift entry through the already pried opened door, and managed to contain the fire with a bucket brigade. No further serious damage was done to the inside of the courtroom.

Kaieteur News understands that there is no suspect in custody at this time. Though there is a guard hut in the Magistrate’s Court Compound, there is no evidence that a guard was stationed there at the time of the fire. Investigations behind the arson attempt are still ongoing. The chisels used to pry open the doors have been recovered, along with a few bottles of kerosene.