Latest update July 9th, 2020 12:21 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health personnel being trained and sent off to conduct COVID screening – Sueann Wickham

Jul 09, 2020 News 0

The Regional Health Emergency Committee of Region 7 (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) yesterday announced that nine personnel are being trained to conduct screening around places in the region. These include the Sherina Crossing, the Vulture Boat landing and Fifth Avenue Beach.

Remote isolation tents being set up at Aranka

The screenings will be conducted on persons traversing out of Bartica and upon being screened, they will be asked to report to the police station to provide identification and other information to be kept on record. Only those cleared at the screening points will be allowed to pass through.
The screening points were made from pre-fabricated COVID-19 housing units that were recently established by The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Ministry of Public Health. These units were also recently given to Aranka, one at Parika and an additional eight units are being set up in Moruca. These units are from a total of 48 donated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and will also be used for testing and quarantining/ isolation services in these areas.
A health team of three persons were also sent to Puruni yesterday to conduct sensitization screening and COVID-19 screening where applicable. Another team of officials from the Health Emergency Operation Centre was dispatched to Aranka and its environs on July 5. The teams were said to be engaging with miners on solutions and a way forward in terms of the current pandemic. An update was promised once both teams return.
Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region 7 Edward Sagala, urged residents to remain vigilant of the fast spreading COVID-19 and to help cease further spread of the virus. Sagala mentioned that Bartica has recorded a total of 7 cases. These cases include one death that occurred on July 2, and 6 patients institutional isolation. He further added that 22 persons are currently awaiting test results and a total of 7 persons were retested and the test results returned negative.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

For Berbician Jonathon Rampersaud the sky is the limit

For Berbician Jonathon Rampersaud the sky is the limit

Jul 09, 2020

…. Despite some early set backs By Sean Devers Arguable the best U-17 cricketer in the Ancient County of Berbice, Jonathon Rampersaud is a genuine all-rounder who bats left-handed and is a crafty...
Read More
GOA and GBA reps donate blood

GOA and GBA reps donate blood

Jul 09, 2020

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month break

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month...

Jul 08, 2020

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected families

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected...

Jul 07, 2020

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County leg-spinner Sammy Boodhoo

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County...

Jul 07, 2020

GOA urging members to donate blood

GOA urging members to donate blood

Jul 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019