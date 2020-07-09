Health personnel being trained and sent off to conduct COVID screening – Sueann Wickham

The Regional Health Emergency Committee of Region 7 (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) yesterday announced that nine personnel are being trained to conduct screening around places in the region. These include the Sherina Crossing, the Vulture Boat landing and Fifth Avenue Beach.

The screenings will be conducted on persons traversing out of Bartica and upon being screened, they will be asked to report to the police station to provide identification and other information to be kept on record. Only those cleared at the screening points will be allowed to pass through.

The screening points were made from pre-fabricated COVID-19 housing units that were recently established by The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Ministry of Public Health. These units were also recently given to Aranka, one at Parika and an additional eight units are being set up in Moruca. These units are from a total of 48 donated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and will also be used for testing and quarantining/ isolation services in these areas.

A health team of three persons were also sent to Puruni yesterday to conduct sensitization screening and COVID-19 screening where applicable. Another team of officials from the Health Emergency Operation Centre was dispatched to Aranka and its environs on July 5. The teams were said to be engaging with miners on solutions and a way forward in terms of the current pandemic. An update was promised once both teams return.

Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region 7 Edward Sagala, urged residents to remain vigilant of the fast spreading COVID-19 and to help cease further spread of the virus. Sagala mentioned that Bartica has recorded a total of 7 cases. These cases include one death that occurred on July 2, and 6 patients institutional isolation. He further added that 22 persons are currently awaiting test results and a total of 7 persons were retested and the test results returned negative.