GOA and GBA reps donate blood

President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K. A. Juman Yassin S.C., AA and president of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle, yesterday each donated blood to the Blood Bank as part of Olympic Day Activities.

Ninvalle and Juman were the first to donate in support of the activity which was organised by the GOA as a part two of a series of activities scheduled by the body in observance of World Olympic Day that was observed on June 23 last.

During and invited comment, Ninvalle shared that he was more than happy to give blood which will play a major role in saving lives, especially in these serious times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice-President of the GBA, Major Gordon Nedd, also donated blood.