GOA and GBA reps donate blood

Latest update July 9th, 2020 12:31 AM
President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K. A. Juman Yassin S.C., AA and president of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle, yesterday each donated blood to the Blood Bank as part of Olympic Day Activities.
Ninvalle and Juman were the first to donate in support of the activity which was organised by the GOA as a part two of a series of activities scheduled by the body in observance of World Olympic Day that was observed on June 23 last.
During and invited comment, Ninvalle shared that he was more than happy to give blood which will play a major role in saving lives, especially in these serious times of the coronavirus pandemic.
Vice-President of the GBA, Major Gordon Nedd, also donated blood.
Jul 09, 2020…. Despite some early set backs By Sean Devers Arguable the best U-17 cricketer in the Ancient County of Berbice, Jonathon Rampersaud is a genuine all-rounder who bats left-handed and is a crafty...
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 08, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
It was obvious, even to a moron, the APNU and AFC were trying to intimidate the EU Ambassador, American Ambassador, Canadian... more
The outcome of the elections of 2nd March 2020 will not be decided today by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ); it will... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]