Latest update July 9th, 2020 12:31 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GOA and GBA reps donate blood

Jul 09, 2020 Sports 0

President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K. A. Juman Yassin S.C., AA and president of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle, yesterday each donated blood to the Blood Bank as part of Olympic Day Activities.

Juman-Yassin (left) and Ninvalle relax while donating the precious fluid.

Ninvalle and Juman were the first to donate in support of the activity which was organised by the GOA as a part two of a series of activities scheduled by the body in observance of World Olympic Day that was observed on June 23 last.
During and invited comment, Ninvalle shared that he was more than happy to give blood which will play a major role in saving lives, especially in these serious times of the coronavirus pandemic.
Vice-President of the GBA, Major Gordon Nedd, also donated blood.

Similar Articles

Sports

For Berbician Jonathon Rampersaud the sky is the limit

For Berbician Jonathon Rampersaud the sky is the limit

Jul 09, 2020

…. Despite some early set backs By Sean Devers Arguable the best U-17 cricketer in the Ancient County of Berbice, Jonathon Rampersaud is a genuine all-rounder who bats left-handed and is a crafty...
Read More
GOA and GBA reps donate blood

GOA and GBA reps donate blood

Jul 09, 2020

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month break

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month...

Jul 08, 2020

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected families

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected...

Jul 07, 2020

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County leg-spinner Sammy Boodhoo

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County...

Jul 07, 2020

GOA urging members to donate blood

GOA urging members to donate blood

Jul 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019