Court could live stream hearing, allow media representative to join virtually

Renay Sambach

The Judiciary of Guyana is now allowed to conduct live streaming of court hearings or allow a media representative to join the hearing virtually. These are precautionary measures for the court according to The Official Gazette of Guyana in light of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The orders were gazetted on Monday June 22, 2020, under the title, “Practice Directions No. 2of 2020 –Remote Hearings Direction 2020 …827.” The orders allow the court to consider options while preserving the principals of justice.

While the Judiciary has suspended all in-person hearings and face-to-face operations to lessen the spread of Covid-19, the Gazette highlighted ways in which the court should operate while allowing the public to be a part of the hearings.

The information on the hearing could be made public by an official of the court who would provide an audio of the hearing and, if available, a video. Only in hearings of matters that media operatives have access to, the audio or video will be allowed to be made public.

The court also has the option of allowing a media representative to join in the hearing virtually, by creating a virtual lobby or waiting room so that permitted participants like the; defendant, attorney, virtual complainant or media representative can be added to the hearing.

The hearings can also be live-streamed if the court chooses not to use either of the two first methods. However, the live stream can only be broadcast to the public after the authorization of a judicial officer is given.

On March 23, 2020, days after Guyana recorded its first death and case of the deadly virus, the Judiciary gazetted orders which halted all in court hearings. The emergency COVID-19 directions were later implemented and updated by notice on April 3, 2020 and then on April 5, 2020. The precautionary measures outlined were slated to take immediate effect and last for a period of one month, unless it revoked or extended by notice after an assessment of the current public health situation. With the new update to the emergency COVID-19 directions, persons will not be allowed to attend court for any hearing.