Couple of dem visas done get tek away

Dem Boys Seh…

An old Chinese man once wisely told his neighbour: “Nah look through me bedroom window. Bedroom story ah me private and personal business.”

Dem boys share de same belief. Wha happen between a man and a woman in de bedroom must remain between de sheets.

If wha happen between man and woman meet a stage wheh de law get break, den de proper ting fuh do is to let de law tek its course. But dem boys seh allegation is nat de basis fuh condemnation. Dem boys nah going down dah road.

De Waterfall man employ wan man name Rue-L. A young lady come forward and mek some allegations against de man. De Man wah name Rue-L seh dat some ting wha talk is fiction. Dem boys rememba dat he bin write a book called ‘Fictions’.

Dem boys also know dat dem gat some people who trying to pick up fire rage fuh get at Rue-L. Dem boys feel dat some of dem at the Big Market paper and de Kranicle known as ‘De Rag’ want get at Rue-L because he tek wuk at the Waterfall paper.

Dem boys feel dat some ah dem newspapers gat axe fuh grind. But dem boys also know dat some of dem gat more skeleton in de cupboards dan wares.

Dem ask de boss of de Waterfall paper about de allegations. Dem try fuh promote Rue-L to editor. De boss man had to correct them. Then he tell dem dat he believe dat bedroom story is personal and private but if there is anything which warrant police story, then the law should take its course.

De Kranicle known as ‘De Rag’ twist wha de boss man tell them and report how he seh dat he nah gon knock off Rue-L.

Dat alone expose dem agenda. Dem nah interested in de truth; dem interested in sinking Rue-L.

Dat is why dem boys shame. Dem hear from de grapevine dat orders done come down for de visas of about a dozen to get revoke. Is na only big ones. Is also a few of dem who deh talking whole day pon Facebook and trying to change de narrative and riling up de people.

But according to dem boys, de writing done deh pon de wall. Next stop is jail.

Talk half and wait fuh see who next gon pick up de fire rage.