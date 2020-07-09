Latest update July 9th, 2020 12:24 AM

CCJ’s decision has reaching impact for Guyana’s democracy – Irfaan Ali

Below the statement of Dr. Irfaan Ali:

I have listened keenly to the summary of the judgment of the Caribbean Court of Justice and salute not only the Court’s judgment but its commitment to free, fair and independent judgments.

Dr. Irfaan Ali

No doubt the Court’s decision has a reaching impact for democracy not only in Guyana, but in the entire Commonwealth. The Court has made Guyana and indeed the entire of CARICOM proud in its swift delivery of a clear and cogent judgment. While the Court’s decision will be embraced by many and similarly met with disappointment by others, we cannot ignore that Guyana faces significant economic and health concerns which we all need to immediately address as a united country.
Each and every one of us has a duty as Guyanese to move Guyana forward and I reaffirm my commitment to all of Guyana to ensure that we retake our place as a respected and celebrated democracy where each every citizen, regardless of background, can have an equal opportunity to enjoin all that our beautiful country has to offer. I offer a special thank you to all the political parties for their commitment to respect the legal process, their participation and legal representation. I also thank our supporters and well wishers, and a special thank you to our outstanding legal team who acted with considerable alacrity and professionalism in leading us to this victory and Guyana once more on the path of democracy.

