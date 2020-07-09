GECOM meeting postponed for Govt. Commissioners to study CCJ judgment – Gunraj

Latest update July 9th, 2020 12:59 PM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) meeting that was scheduled for 1:30 today has been postponed to an undetermined time tomorrow, according to Opposition Commissioner Sase Gunraj.
Gunraj, in a Facebook post this morning, said that the reason for the postponement was that government Commissioners needed an opportunity to “study” the written judgment of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) handed down yesterday.
“Hasn’t this country and its people suffered enough?” The Commissioner asked in his post.
In what should be the final legal battle since the election was held four months ago, the CCJ yesterday invalidated a June 16 report of the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield which sought, the Court decision said, to unilaterally and unconstitutionally disenfranchise 115,844 voters.
The CCJ decision binds GECOM to move toward a declaration of the recount results, which show the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) winning the general elections by 15,416 votes.
