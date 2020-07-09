Latest update July 9th, 2020 12:59 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GECOM meeting postponed for Govt. Commissioners to study CCJ judgment – Gunraj

Jul 09, 2020 News 0

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) meeting that was scheduled for 1:30 today has been postponed to an undetermined time tomorrow, according to Opposition Commissioner Sase Gunraj.

From left: Government nominated Commissioners Desmond Trotman, Vincent Alexander and Charles Corbin

Gunraj, in a Facebook post this morning, said that the reason for the postponement was that government Commissioners needed an opportunity to “study” the written judgment of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) handed down yesterday.
“Hasn’t this country and its people suffered enough?” The Commissioner asked in his post.
In what should be the final legal battle since the election was held four months ago, the CCJ yesterday invalidated a June 16 report of the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield which sought, the Court decision said, to unilaterally and unconstitutionally disenfranchise 115,844 voters.
The CCJ decision binds GECOM to move toward a declaration of the recount results, which show the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) winning the general elections by 15,416 votes.

Similar Articles

Sports

For Berbician Jonathon Rampersaud the sky is the limit

For Berbician Jonathon Rampersaud the sky is the limit

Jul 09, 2020

…. Despite some early set backs By Sean Devers Arguable the best U-17 cricketer in the Ancient County of Berbice, Jonathon Rampersaud is a genuine all-rounder who bats left-handed and is a crafty...
Read More
GOA and GBA reps donate blood

GOA and GBA reps donate blood

Jul 09, 2020

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month break

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month...

Jul 08, 2020

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected families

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected...

Jul 07, 2020

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County leg-spinner Sammy Boodhoo

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County...

Jul 07, 2020

GOA urging members to donate blood

GOA urging members to donate blood

Jul 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019