GECOM facilitating attempts to delay declaration – TCI

Latest update July 9th, 2020 12:59 PM
The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) today expressed concern over the decision taken by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to facilitate another request by Coalition Commissioners aimed at delaying the declaration.
The Commission was expected to meet today at 1:30 pm following the landmark ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ); however the three government Commissioners requested time to “study” the ruling.
TCI, in a statement shortly after, emphasised the need for a swift conclusion to Guyana’s four month long electoral process.
“Guyana needs it. The people of Guyana need it. Now that the Apex Court has definitely ruled on the way forward, it is quite clear what needs to be done. GECOM and the people of Guyana have bent over backward enough,” the party said.
TCI called on the GECOM Chair, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh, to ensure a conclusion to the electoral process and to “allow Guyana to breathe.”
