Breaking News!! GECOM Chair instructs Lowenfield to submit recount results by 2pm

Jul 09, 2020 News 0

GECOM Chair, Justice Claudette Singh

GECOM Chair, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh has instructed the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield to submit his final elections report using the figures from the recount by 2pm tomorrow.

In a letter seen by this publication, the Chair told Lowenfield to submit his report pursuant to Article 177 (2) (b) of the Constitution and Section 96 of the Representation of the People’s Act.

The recount figures show that the Opposition People’s Progressive Party won the March 2, 2020 Elections with 233,336 valid votes, with the incumbent Coaltion trailing behind with 217,920 valid votes.

