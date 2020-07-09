Berbice woman remanded after accused of stealing infant

The woman who was arrested for allegedly stealing a child was yesterday charged at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court 2 before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.

She appeared in virtually, via video proceedings.

Beverley Gomes, 50, of Kildonan Village, Corentyne,Berbice was slapped with the charge of child stealing.

She was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until her next court date which was set for July 24.

Gomes was found with the infant, Luis Mari La Concha, on Friday at her home in Kildonan.

On March 5, at Quartz Stone Backdam, Mazaruni, Region Seven, the woman reportedly was asked by the infant’s 24-year-old mother, a Venezuelan national, Maira La Concha, to take her sick child to see a doctor in Georgetown.

According to the mother, she trusted the woman with her child since she knew her and because there was no hospital nearby to help her sick child who had developed rashes about her tiny body.

The mother also stated that because she could not speak English well, she asked Gomes to assist.As the days and weeks passed without a word about where the woman was with her child, the mother grew suspicious and worried.

A report was subsequently filed with the police in Bartica and information was provided that Gomes may be in Berbice.

It was the swift response by ranks on the Corentyne that led to the arrest of the woman and the child. The infant was then handed over to her parents.