What will be the reaction after the CCJ rules?

We wait again on our betters at the CCJ, for what is pronounced sometime today, on how we should proceed about our elections business. This latest journey to the CCJ reveals much about what is wrong here, in its rancid intellectual ferment. Looked at panoramically, it is about what is wrong in our hearts, our thinking about things, and about how we have come to evaluate matters, especially elections. Given our crippled state, appealing to the CCJ brings the conclusion that such is always inevitable. It is the unsteadiness of our reliance upon ourselves, our level of trust, our confidence in our truths, and that we are no less honourable in the way we approach the burning issues of our nation.

Look at us now before the CCJ, with the world watching. They see effortlessly our limitations laid bare, our pride denuded, our embarrassments and humiliations piled mountain high. We are so deficient in learning and skills that we need judges from foreign shores. We are so lacking in lawyerly prowess that we have to obtain counsel to interpret and advocate on behalf of our own constitution. Then, we turn around and seek to influence them or curse them.

Our local lawyers are loud with appealing superficialities that ring sweetly. Things such as what is constitutional and unconstitutional, what is valid and invalid, and what should be credible and not. The great majority of them thunder about travesty and transparency, while only a few can stand up to the same in their personal and professional lives. They are so paltry and pathetic in the practice of their profession that we are forced to reach for men more learned, more skilled, more versatile in the dexterities and intricacies of their thinking to lead us from the dark abyss in which we are so hopelessly trapped. And this is on our selection of a government, our reading of our constitution.

We are so crippled as a society that an exercise as rudimentary and routine as counting our votes prompts the Mayday calls for clean foreign eyes, clean foreign minds, and clean foreign hands to oversee us decide upon a leader and a government. When that succeeds in taking us only so far, then we resolve to repeat the dependency by reaching for the clearer heads and trustworthiness of our foreign brethren in the CCJ. On matters of elections, the CCJ is our automatic default option. The question is whether we will listen to what comes from the CCJ later today. In a nutshell, will we manifest to be about the law, and not of the calculations and manipulations of men? All eyes are on the coalition leadership mainly. How will it respond, and what will be the options of its opponents, for that matter, all of the rest of us trapped citizens?

Once again, our hope is that there will be faithful adherence to what is adjudicated by the CCJ, no matter the individual (or collective groundswell) of disappointments that the ruling(s) did not go the way anticipated, that there is defect-imagined, faked, or instigated-in whatever it hands down.

Because our mentalities are so configured and devoted towards the warped, we see things and people that haunt and horrify, where the truth of the matter is that there are none. For even the esteemed jurists of the CCJ have come under fire; they are leaned on, in a most unbecoming manner, to go the coalition’s way. But because our political leaders, their supporters, and most other citizens are so unswervingly suspicious, even now there is some sentiment that underhanded conspiracy is in the works, and that it will result in electoral injustice.

This is what we have done locally while mangling people and process. This is what we have now taken a step farther to Trinidad, which puts the CCJ in a bad spot, and subjects it to taint, should it rule a certain way. We have exhausted every option locally, today we depend on the results of the CCJ’s deliberations, and even that voice the coalition appears ready to blank out and disregard. May better sense prevail, and may it not be so. Soon enough, we will demonstrate how much we are of the legal and constitutional and the judicial. Or how we really are at the core, meaning only of the weaknesses of unprincipled men.