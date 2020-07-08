This global shutdown is unprecedented and will have unprecedented consequences

Latest update July 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
The Treasury Yield Curve went negative at the end of June 2020. The Treasury Yield Curve is a benchmark for other debt such as bank lending rates and mortgage rate and is used to predict economic output and growth. This indicates that the United States economy is contracting. Forty percent of the US is either halting reopening or shutting back down. Guyana’s number one trading partner is the US and the majority of tourists and remittance to Guyana comes from the US. This mean Guyana must innovate to thrive in the global recession.
US Presidential Election is in November 2020 and whoever wins will have to increase taxes to mitigate the economic haemorrhage the US is experiencing. The US is borrowing 51 cents for every dollar it spends. Its debt is 26.5 trillion dollars or 133% of GDP. This means US citizens will have less disposable income as their government increase taxes. Along with the economic recession, the reduced real net income will reduce tourism and remittance from the US. All other economic activity even the consumption of oil will decrease.
More inter-regional trade and a more robust internal economy need to develop. Import substitution to reduce the need for US dollars must become a priority. The US has the most cases and debt of COVID-19 and will likely take the longest to recover. Their chaotic political situation will not help. This is a lean time where the fundamentals such as food, shelter and clothing will be become modal and premium commodities. There is precedent in human history where more than half of the global economy shut down and only essential services were allowed to function. This means there will be unprecedented consequences and no amount of monetary policy will increase production and consumption. People are scared and scared people consume less; focusing on essentials.
Yours truly,
Brian Ellis Plummer
Jul 08, 2020Guyanese daredevil, Leroy Cort, returned to competitive racing on two wheels over the weekend when the London Road Race Series (LRRS) continued at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which usually...
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
The more David Hinds write, the more he exposes a one-dimensional psyche in which the obsession with Guyanese of African... more
The outcome of the elections of 2nd March 2020 will not be decided today by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ); it will... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]