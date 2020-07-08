The kind of leadership Guyana has

Latest update July 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
If your roof has a leak, do you wait until your bed is soaked and the roof falls apart before fixing the leak?
No, no one does that. Not even an idiot.
If wood ants destroy parts of your house’s wooden walls, do you wait until they eat out the entire house before treating the building for termites?
No, no one does that. Not even an idiot. Well, this is what the leaders of this country allow. Every road in every village in this country develops potholes.
The government leaders and community leaders do not see it fit to patch these holes in the infant stage which will only cost hundreds of thousands.
Instead, they wait around until the entire road is destroyed, then spend hundreds of millions.
Isn’t this pennywise and pound foolish?
All the leaders of this country use these roads.
What crosses their minds?
More to come.
