Still no solution to illegal vending in front of Mike’s Pharmacy

Latest update July 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Almost two weeks after a complaint was brought to the attention of City Mayor, Ubraj Narine, concerning the poor sanitization and illegal vending in front of Mike’s Pharmacy at Robb and Alexander Streets, Georgetown, the City Council is still to derive a solution.
In June the owner of the pharmacy expressed concerns about the “extremely poor” sanitization of the stall owners vending in the vicinity of his pharmacy.
Kaieteur News had contacted Mayor Narine, who had said, “As it relates to the garbage disposal, we already have measures implemented to prevent garbage piling up at that area and this is the first time I’m hearing complaints of persons vending there.”
The Mayor had posited too, that he will look into the concerns of the business owner and that he will be meeting with the City Council’s COVID-19 Task Force on July 2, 2020, to discuss the issue and come up with a possible solution.
However, up to yesterday (July 7th) there was no solution to the problem since the vending continued in front of the pharmacy.
The owner of the pharmacy said, “As a pharmacy it looks really bad to have the garbage around the store like that. I had to close off some of the entrances to the store because even to the pavements are untidy.”
He added that he wants a healthy and clean city and with the current pandemic he wants his customers to feel safe while shopping.
