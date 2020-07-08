Miner buried alive after pit caves in

A 55-year-old miner was buried alive on Monday last after one of the walls of a mining pit caved in on him.

The mishap occurred at around 11:30hrs at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

The miner, Louis Armstrong also known as Jessie, of Lot Six Second Street, Meadow Bank, Georgetown was at the time working on a Six Inch Land Dredge.

According to reports, the man was working a “pit facing” which fell without warning and pinned him beneath a heap of gravel.

His colleagues immediately rushed to dig him out. After a few hours of toil they were able to retrieve his lifeless body.

A call was made to the Bartica Police Station to report the fatal incident.

Armstrong’s body, according to information received, was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital where it was examined.