Man killed over horse dispute – residents torch suspect’s house

A 36-yea

r-old man employed with the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) was shot and killed yesterday following an alleged dispute over his horse.

The fatal shooting occurred just before 09:00hrs at 10th field, Section B, South Sophia, Georgetown.

The GFC employee, Andrec Easton, had left his Lot TKR27 Reserve Dam ‘C’ Sophia home to feed his horse which was grazing not too far from his alleged killer’s property.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect walked up to Easton and the two appeared to have a confrontation before shots rang out.

They claimed that the suspect whipped out a hand gun and fired at Easton at least three times. The victim reportedly turned and tried to run away but collapsed a short distance away.

The suspect then reportedly fled the scene on a BMX bicycle.

The police and the ambulance service were contacted immediately.

When paramedics arrived on the scene they pronounced Easton dead. According to police sources, the man was shot twice – once to his shoulder and his back.

Easton’s wife was notified before his body was removed.

Reports suggest that he might have been killed because of a prior dispute he had with his alleged murderer.

Sources said that on Tuesday of last week, Easton was confronted by the suspect’s wife who demanded that he remove his horse from in front of the house she shares with her husband (the suspect).

A brief argument ensued between the two which prompted the woman to relate the matter to her husband.

The suspect then approached Easton with a hand gun and threatened to kill him if he did not remove his horse from in front of the property.

Easton willingly obeyed and moved his horse a little further away.

Nevertheless, it seems that this was not enough and Easton was murdered.

According to sources, the suspect had only recently been released from prison after serving sentences for armed robberies.

But even as reports emerged that police were on the hunt for the suspect, residents decided to take matters into their own hands.

According to reports, angry residents stormed the suspect’s yard and burnt his house to the ground.

A relative of the dead man told this newspaper that the suspect’s property was set on fire just after 20:00hrs yesterday.

Reports also suggest that prior to the destruction of the suspect’s house, his mother was also attacked and was saved by police.

The suspect’s wife has since gone into hiding.