Hopetown resident joins elite band of 100 year olds

Dorcas Lynch a popular resident of Hopetown Village, West Coast Berbice has joined the elite band of centenarians.

She is the second of 14 children from the union of the late Victor and Sarah Mars of Number Twenty-two Village, West Coast Berbice.

During her childhood years, she was always involved in church activities as well as other activities organized within the community, and so she became a very popular personality within the district. Her community involvement continued throughout her adult life until her age did not allow her to be as active. She was a member of the church choir, and she is still a member of the Mothers Union.

Mrs. Lynch has been described as a devoted housewife and a farmer who gave birth to seven children, four of whom are still alive. She also has 19 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren and 56 nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lynch always sought to instill sound discipline in her children. And they and their descendants have been showering her with love in return

Among other things, Mrs Lynch was recognized on her birthday for the ice cream she made whenever the church needed.

The centenarian resides in the district surrounded by many relatives and close friends. She has three sisters alive, ages 89, 90 and 92, two of whom were there to celebrate with her, while the third, who lives overseas, joined via zoom. Many other relatives who also reside abroad joined via zoom.

At age 100, Mrs Lynch continues to be involved in knitting to keep herself occupied. She also gives good account of herself at dominoes, and she still would engage herself with crossword puzzles.

A staunch Christian, Mrs. Lynch believes that it is God, through his grace and merciful kindness, who gives her the strength to live from day to day. Her advice to the younger generation is to give God the glory, and to eat the correct type of food.