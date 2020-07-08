Latest update July 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month break

Jul 08, 2020 Sports

Guyanese daredevil, Leroy Cort, returned to competitive racing on two wheels over the weekend when the London Road Race Series (LRRS) continued at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which usually hosts the only NASCAR National Series race in the New England region.

Leroy Cort on the go last weekend in the LRRS at New Hampshire speedway.

Cort managed two podium finishes in his six starts during the four-day consecutive racing extravaganza that he described as ‘extremely challenging’.
The speedster shared that, “I am still recouping and after not riding for over seven months it was challenging beating my body for four days of riding and each day got more competitive than the last.”
Cort finished the four-day meet with a second, a third place and a fourth place finish; in which he was pipped by a mere 0.037 seconds to the podium.
The independent competitor also picked up a two sixth place finishes and a DNF. Cort was wheeling away in second place before mechanical issues curtailed that race.
The motor racer who dons the 581 number shared that, “All in all it was a good weekend which showed me exactly where I am now and highlighted how much harder I need to work towards the future rounds.”
“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my sponsor out of Guyana, Eat In’s Snackette @eatinsgy and to all of my family, friends and fans that support me back home.”
He continued that, “It really is a great feeling to be representing my home country and always having to correct the folks saying “GEEANA”.”
Cort #581 will resume racing action in the LRRS round two, next weekend (July 18th and 19th) and he will be looking to boost off with some wins to not only increase his ranking in the LRRS but also to have an extra special 38th birthday. (Calvin Chapman)

