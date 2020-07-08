Cashing-in before de swearing-in

Dem Boys Seh…

De Waterfall newspaper report how de guvment doing a consultation about de design of de bridge wha Patto wan build across de river. Dem boy believe dat de consultation is sala-wala. It is a pappy show. It is a put on. Dat is wha dem boys believe.

Dem boys know dat de guvment still is a caretaker administration and dem can’t go ahead with no major projects. But dem boys seh dat this is de hand-out season and dem boys feel dat somebody trying fuh hand-out a contract to somebody else dat they know.

Dem boys feel this is how de guvment handing out kan-tracts to dem friends and cronies. Dem cashing-in before de swearing-in.

De money fuh de bridge nah coming from de Treasury. De guvment borrowing it from de Cee-Dee-Bee. And dem farrin bank does call fuh consultation so dat de project can look like if it approve by de people.

But dem boys know dat since de COVID-19 restrictions in place, de consultation nah gun get people because is a virtual consultation.

Instead of a consultation, dem boys feel dat deh gun have a confunction – sheer confunction nonsense.

Dem boys believe in dem heart dat de design dun decide. And dat de virtual consultation is just fuh rubber-stamp what already agreed upon.

Dem boys know dat de Cee- Dee-Bee following all wha going on in Guyana and dem nah gun move forward with any project until a new guvment get swear-in.

So dem boys wan tell people nat fuh get excited about de consultation. Is just wan pappy show and de report wha gun come out of it gun get cancel when it land pun de Cee-Dee-Bee desk.

Talk half and wait fuh de next consultation!