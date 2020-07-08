Latest update July 8th, 2020 4:08 PM

BREAKING NEWS!!! Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction to rule on recount case – CCJ

Jul 08, 2020

President of the CCJ Justice Adrian Saunders

President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Adrian Saunders has said in the delivery of the Court’s judgment that the Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction to adjudicate on the case brought before it by Eslyn David against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).
He said that since the Court had no jurisdiction to hear the matter, the finality clause contained in Article 177(4) of the Constitution is in this matter inoperable.
As a result, the Caribbean Court has jurisdiction to hear the case.

