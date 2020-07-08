BREAKING NEWS!!! CCJ invalidates Lowenfield’s report

The Caribbean Court of Justice has said that since it has the jurisdiction to hear the case brought before it by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), it has the jurisdiction to invalidate the report of Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield. So, it did.

The CEO had sought to invalidate about 115,000 valid votes.

In his judgment, President of the Court, Justice Adrian Saunders said that a modification of the definition of a valid vote was not to be done, as Guyana’s elections laws already define valid votes as those seen as valid “on the face” of them, and not rejected or spoilt.

This is the premise on which he invalidated the report.