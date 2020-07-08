Latest update July 8th, 2020 4:08 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS!!! CCJ invalidates Lowenfield’s report

Jul 08, 2020 News 0

The Caribbean Court of Justice has said that since it has the jurisdiction to hear the case brought before it by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), it has the jurisdiction to invalidate the report of Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield. So, it did.
The CEO had sought to invalidate about 115,000 valid votes.
In his judgment, President of the Court, Justice Adrian Saunders said that a modification of the definition of a valid vote was not to be done, as Guyana’s elections laws already define valid votes as those seen as valid “on the face” of them, and not rejected or spoilt.
This is the premise on which he invalidated the report.

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month break

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month break

Jul 08, 2020

Guyanese daredevil, Leroy Cort, returned to competitive racing on two wheels over the weekend when the London Road Race Series (LRRS) continued at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which usually...
Read More
KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected families

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected...

Jul 07, 2020

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County leg-spinner Sammy Boodhoo

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County...

Jul 07, 2020

GOA urging members to donate blood

GOA urging members to donate blood

Jul 07, 2020

Cricket Administrators among those that bid farewell to Anil Persaud

Cricket Administrators among those that bid...

Jul 07, 2020

Teams selected for Hero CPL 2020

Teams selected for Hero CPL 2020

Jul 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019