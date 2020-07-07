Two cars with similar number plates; man faces charges

A Soesdyke-Linden highway man is likely to face charges after police found a false number plate on his car.

According to a Mr. Michel Pereira, he owns a Mitsubishi Galant, bearing licence plate, PJJ 966. He said that over the weekend, a friend alerted him to the fact that another vehicle was seen bearing that same number plate. Pereira disclosed that he was sent a photograph in which it was clear that a Toyota model car was also carrying a number plate bearing PJJ 966. A complaint was immediately filed with the Ruimveldt Police Station.

“I understand,” Pereira said, “that they alerted the police at Madewini (East Bank Demerara) and sent a team.”

Kaieteur News was told that the owner of the Toyota car claimed a mistake was made by the person who did his number plate. The car was seized by the police and the man, said to be from Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was arrested, pending charges. It is known that stolen and smuggled cars have been using numbers from wrecked or sometimes existing vehicles.