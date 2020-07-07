Two cars with similar number plates; man faces charges

Latest update July 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
A Soesdyke-Linden highway man is likely to face charges after police found a false number plate on his car.
According to a Mr. Michel Pereira, he owns a Mitsubishi Galant, bearing licence plate, PJJ 966. He said that over the weekend, a friend alerted him to the fact that another vehicle was seen bearing that same number plate. Pereira disclosed that he was sent a photograph in which it was clear that a Toyota model car was also carrying a number plate bearing PJJ 966. A complaint was immediately filed with the Ruimveldt Police Station.
“I understand,” Pereira said, “that they alerted the police at Madewini (East Bank Demerara) and sent a team.”
Kaieteur News was told that the owner of the Toyota car claimed a mistake was made by the person who did his number plate. The car was seized by the police and the man, said to be from Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was arrested, pending charges. It is known that stolen and smuggled cars have been using numbers from wrecked or sometimes existing vehicles.
Jul 07, 2020Over the last month, the Kingston Football Development Academy (KFDA) reached out to some businesses and Kingston residents near and far on an initiative to help provide COVID-19 relief hampers for...
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 06, 2020
The current attempts to rig the 2020 election, which have gone on for four months now have produced the incredible exposure... more
The United States is on an irreversible course of sanctioning those Guyanese who have been involved in undermining Guyana’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]