Taxes like iron weight pon we shoulder

Dem Boys Seh..

De workers overtaxed. Every month, plenty money coming out of people pay packet. De money going straight to de taxman. De tax burden too heavy.

Last year alone de guvment revenues, inclusive of taxes, increase by $24B.

When dem boys learn how de guvment spend dat money, dem boys feel it would ah been better if de workers spend de money demselves. It would a do de country mo good. People woulda gat more spending power.

De guvment seh how dem spend de money mostly pon maintenance, infrastructure and rentals. Dem boys know dat when guvment talk about maintenance, dem does mean ‘bruk down and build back’. A lot of kan-tractors does glad fuh ‘bruk down and build back’.

When de guvment talk about infrastructure, dem boys does remember de airport project, wha nah done 10 years later, and de sea defence at Danzig and de infection hospital.

Dem boys know about kan-tractors wha does throw couple truckloads of sand and stone and call dat infrastructural works. And some of dem foreigners does change tile and plaster wall and call dat a new building. And a run-down hotel does get renovate fuh mo than a billion dollar.

As fuh de rentals, dem boys believe dat is a case of penny wise and pound foolish.

De guvment like rent building but dem especially like fuh rent tents. Some agencies paying as much as $20,000 per day fuh rent one tent. Dat mean every 10 days is more than half million fuh rent 3 of dem big tent.

Dem boys can buy three ah dem big tent fuh less than de same million.

After digging out all of de tax out of de small man pocket, de guvment still have a foreign debt of US$1.3B.

Dem boys wan know why if de guvment collecting so much extra tax why dem nah using it to reduce de foreign debt.

Or dem could use de extra tax fuh build de airport rather than borrowing from China.

Talk half and remember dat mo tax mean less money in you and me pocket.