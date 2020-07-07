No word on missing cop after three weeks

– As three police departments conduct joint investigations

Quincy Lewis, the police officer who went missing three weeks ago is still missing. Lewis, of La Parfaite Harmonie West Bank Demerara (WBD), had left his home for work in car he borrowed from a friend around 17:15 hrs on June 16. The cop never returned home.

Police are currently carrying out a joint operation in hopes of locating the missing constable.

The Missing Persons Unit (MPU) is being supported by ranks on the West Bank of Demerara and also by investigators along the East Bank and Georgetown areas.

As the search for the missing cop continues, a source revealed that Lewis has had debt problems in the past. Kaieteur News was told that Lewis had owed a car rental company some money for a car he was renting at the time. A dispute had arisen over the owed money and Lewis was forced to return the car. It was revealed also that this issue led the constable to borrow his friend’s car.

This publication understands that an agreement was made between Lewis and the friend for the borrowed car. The officer was allowed use the friend’s car to conduct personal business and work taxi part time.

Out of the money earned from the part time taxi job, Lewis would give a percentage to his friend. Kaieteur was able to confirm later that Lewis did owe a car rental company back in 2018.

The cop had managed to secure a loan from a credit union to pay off the debt. Nevertheless, it was understood that Lewis had only paid part of the sum owed. The car rental company has since resolved the issue by writing off the debt because Lewis failed to make the necessary payments.

On the day Lewis went missing, camera footage showed him driving across the Demerara Harbour Bridge towards the East Bank Public Road in a grey-coloured lightly tinted Toyota Premio.

This footage was captured not long after the cop had left his home to report to the Agricola Police Outpost where he worked. His colleagues at the outpost have since told investigators that Lewis never made it to work that day.

Anyone who might know the whereabouts of Constable Quincy Lewis can contact the following numbers: 677-6547, 680-1436 or the nearest police station.