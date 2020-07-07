Latest update July 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected families

Jul 07, 2020

Over the last month, the Kingston Football Development Academy (KFDA) reached out to some businesses and Kingston residents near and far on an initiative to help provide COVID-19 relief hampers for the Kingston, New Market Street, and Tiger Bay communities.
Some immediately answered the call along with Banks DIH LTD, Mr. Ramdeo Kumar the CEO of Beacon Cafe, Kingstonians Ms. Sherry Ann Sankar (USA); Ms. Donna Ann Knights owner of Donna Grocery Shop, Mr. Junior Forrester of KFDA and Mr. Andy Atkinson part of their corporate and community responsibilities. This is KFDA’s fifth wave of COVID-19 community food hampers to families.
Banks DIH Limited made a donation of Triskits Crackers to the Kingston Football Development Academy to assist in its Kingston-Tiger Bay-New Market Food donation drive to residents in the community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, the KFDA-Kingston team distributed 50 hampers to families in the Tiger-Bay community, taking their overall tally to 170 distributed COVID-19 relief hampers.
The KFDA will not be posting on social media photos of anyone collecting hampers. But a few will be sent to sponsors privately.
Anyone, who wishes to contribute to the ongoing COVID-19 Kingston food drive, please contact 696-0658.
The KFDA is also asking persons to continue supporting these businesses. Another distribution exercise of hampers (50) is planned for Sunday 12th, July. For more information, individuals are asked to contact organisers Junior Forrester (592-696-0658), Andy Atkinson -(592 639 9542) or
Aubrey Denny (592-698-7194).

