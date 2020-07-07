Latest update July 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Founder of women’s law body, Sheila Chapman, dies

Jul 07, 2020 News 0

Guyana’s legal fraternity was plunged into a state of mourning after the passing of founder member and past president of the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL), Ms. Sheila Chapman, on Sunday.

Passed away: Sheila Chapman

She was 82-years-old.
In a statement yesterday, the GAWL extended sympathy to her children Anande Trotman-Joseph, past president of GAWL, Raphael Trotman, Attorney-at-law and Minister of Natural Resources and Vanya Trotman.
The association spoke of her past achievements, where she championed women’s and children’s rights and was on many committees and participated in many consultations that led to the enactment of progressive legislation that ensured that women’s rights are human rights.
She attended the UN International Women’s Conference in Beijing, China in 1995 and provided valuable advice for the content of the children’s legislation that came on stream in 2009.
“Wherever she went, she ensured that GAWL was well represented. Ms. Chapman has left us with many cherished memories. Her court stories were legendary. She was indeed wonderful to be around,” the GAWL said.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected families

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected families

Jul 07, 2020

Over the last month, the Kingston Football Development Academy (KFDA) reached out to some businesses and Kingston residents near and far on an initiative to help provide COVID-19 relief hampers for...
Read More
How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County leg-spinner Sammy Boodhoo

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County...

Jul 07, 2020

GOA urging members to donate blood

GOA urging members to donate blood

Jul 07, 2020

Cricket Administrators among those that bid farewell to Anil Persaud

Cricket Administrators among those that bid...

Jul 07, 2020

Teams selected for Hero CPL 2020

Teams selected for Hero CPL 2020

Jul 07, 2020

193 Pro-athletes to benefit from World Athletics fund

193 Pro-athletes to benefit from World Athletics...

Jul 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019