Founder of women’s law body, Sheila Chapman, dies

Guyana’s legal fraternity was plunged into a state of mourning after the passing of founder member and past president of the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL), Ms. Sheila Chapman, on Sunday.

She was 82-years-old.

In a statement yesterday, the GAWL extended sympathy to her children Anande Trotman-Joseph, past president of GAWL, Raphael Trotman, Attorney-at-law and Minister of Natural Resources and Vanya Trotman.

The association spoke of her past achievements, where she championed women’s and children’s rights and was on many committees and participated in many consultations that led to the enactment of progressive legislation that ensured that women’s rights are human rights.

She attended the UN International Women’s Conference in Beijing, China in 1995 and provided valuable advice for the content of the children’s legislation that came on stream in 2009.

“Wherever she went, she ensured that GAWL was well represented. Ms. Chapman has left us with many cherished memories. Her court stories were legendary. She was indeed wonderful to be around,” the GAWL said.